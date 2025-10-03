Great Yorkshire Quilt Show: Three day event in Doncaster this weekend

Crafting fans from across the country are descending on Doncaster this weekend for a three day quilt show.

The Great Yorkshire Quilt Show takes place at Doncaster Racecourse from Friday to Sunday with a wide variety of exhibitions and attractions.

The event includes The Great Yorkshire Open Quilt Competition, quilt displays from well-known quilters and textile artists, a variety of exhibitors selling patchwork and quilting supplies for all your needs and workshops available on a first come, first served basis at the show.

There will also be demonstrators on hand to show you their techniques and to give help and advice as well as a restaurant serving up food and drink.

On the door prices are:

Adult: £12 Senior Citizen (65+) / Disabled: £11 Child (under 16): FREE

Parking at the event is free.

Full details of The Great Yorkshire Quilt Show, along with opening times, can be found at the website HERE