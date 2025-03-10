Grease, The Goonies and Wicked coming to Doncaster outdoor cinema this summer
Grease, The Goonies and Wicked are all on the bill for Outdoor Cinema Doncaster which will be held at Doncaster Athletics Club alongside the Eco Power Stadium in June.
A spokesperson said: “Summer 2025 is here – grab your tickets to the ultimate outdoor cinema experience in Doncaster.”
First up on June 21 will be classic 70s musical Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.
Gates open at 6pm with the showing at 7.30pm.
On June 22, Wicked will be screened from 2pm, followed by classic 80s adventure comedy The Goonies, which will be screened from 6.30pm.
The spokesperson added: “Open Air Cinema events are a fully immersive different way to watch your favourite movie.
“There is something very different about watching a movie under the night sky, or day, in a different setting surrounded by people doing exactly the same thing and loving it.
“Last year at Outdoor Cinema Doncaster we screened Mamma Mia and you know the last scene - where she asks “do you want another one?” the crowd went wild and answered “yeaahahhhhhhhh” and then carried on dancing the night away.”