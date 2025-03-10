Grease, The Goonies and Wicked coming to Doncaster outdoor cinema this summer

A host of smash hit movies are coming to a special outdoor cinema in Doncaster this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grease, The Goonies and Wicked are all on the bill for Outdoor Cinema Doncaster which will be held at Doncaster Athletics Club alongside the Eco Power Stadium in June.

A spokesperson said: “Summer 2025 is here – grab your tickets to the ultimate outdoor cinema experience in Doncaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up on June 21 will be classic 70s musical Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Grease and The Goonies will be shown at an outdoor cinema in Doncaster this summer.

Gates open at 6pm with the showing at 7.30pm.

On June 22, Wicked will be screened from 2pm, followed by classic 80s adventure comedy The Goonies, which will be screened from 6.30pm.

The spokesperson added: “Open Air Cinema events are a fully immersive different way to watch your favourite movie.

“There is something very different about watching a movie under the night sky, or day, in a different setting surrounded by people doing exactly the same thing and loving it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year at Outdoor Cinema Doncaster we screened Mamma Mia and you know the last scene - where she asks “do you want another one?” the crowd went wild and answered “yeaahahhhhhhhh” and then carried on dancing the night away.”

Tickets for all three movies are on sale now and are available from the Outdoor Cinema website, which can be found HERE where you can also find full details of all you need to know about the screenings and the rules and regulations in place for cinemagoers.