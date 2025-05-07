Goth and witchcraft fair aimed at bringing community together to be held in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A goth and witchcraft fair aimed at bringing Doncaster’s community together will be held in the city later this year.

The Rook’s Den, a craft market based around goth culture and witchery, will be held at Parklands Sports and Social Club on June 29 from 4pm to 9pm.

Organsier Lee Barton, who own Moonsea Divination, said: “The traders all have a goth or witchy theme to them.

"Some are local and some are national traders.

"We have some amazing local artisans in the Doncaster area and they may feel that regular craft fairs are not for them.

"So I'm offering a space for them to meet the right people and for attendees to meet the right traders who may have the best products to suit them.

"The crafts they make range from 3D prints, artwork, incense, crystals and so many others which all fit the theme of the event.

"There are also a few readers offering tarot, tea leaf and mediumship.

“The market is fully inclusive and has a family friendly environment where people are free to explore who they are and see what amazing goods they can purchase.”

There will also be live entertainment from singer Megan Curtis who does acoustic covers of pop punk and other songs.

There will be a 'best dressed' competition with voucher to spend on the night.

He added: “There are definitely alternative, goth or witchy people in the local area and in an attempt to get them out and about, this is also a space for them to make connections with the right people.”

