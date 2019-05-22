Golfers urged to hit charity trail for Lindsey Lodge Hospice

Golfers are being invited to hit balls for charity on September 12 when Lindsey Lodge Hospice teams up with DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa and Golf Resort for the first time to present its fundraising Golf Day.

The course is one of the UK’s and Ireland’s top 100 courses.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice head of fundraising, Tom Moody, said: “We’re delighted to be holding our Charity Golf Day at such a prestigious championship venue. For just £300, teams of four can join us for our 18 hole competition, which includes tea, coffee and a bacon butty, before setting off on a shotgun start from 10am.”

He added: “We’ll also provide a refreshment buggy and half way house, with fantastic prizes for the winning team, longest drive and closest to the pin, along with some other surprises during the day. We’ll round the whole day off with a delicious two-course dinner, followed by entertainment and presentation of all of the awards.” Call 01724 270835 or visit www.lindsey.lodgehospice.org.uk.