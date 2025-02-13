Giant brand new Valentine's funfair to open its doors in Doncaster

All the fun of the fair will come to Doncaster this Valentine’s Day as a brand new funfair for the city opens its doors.

The Doncaster Valentines Funfair, hosted by D.Tucker and Sons, is described as a “giant family funfair with something for everyone” which will run from February 14 to February 23 at Chappell Drive car park in the city centre.

A spokesperson said: “This February we are organising Doncaster’s brand new Doncaster Valentines Funfair

"We will be open daily from 1pm (5pm on Friday 14).

"The event will be a free entry event so even if you don’t want to go on the rides but just want to enjoy the atmosphere of a family orientated Valentine’s funfair you are more than welcome.

"With rides for all the family from high speed, aerial thrill rides to more gentle children’s rides, we have something for everyone.”

There will be more than 25 rides, stalls and attractions and the spokesperson added: “We have all your family entertainment in one place.

"Along with the rides and games stalls, we also have street food for everyone from burgers to loaded donuts and sweet treats to Spanish churros.

"As well as the huge variety of rides and stalls, we will also have Dinosaurs Unleashed on both Saturdays where you can have your photos taken and pet our giant T-Rex and baby dinosaur.

The site will also have onsite security, toilets, first aiders, parking and seating areas.

"It is the perfect family day out this February,” the spokesperson added.