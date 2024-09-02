Get ready for St Leger with race-day activities at Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Racegoers can look forward to a day of St Leger preparation and excitement this weekend, when Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping plays host to a variety of race day-themed activities and fun.

The centre on White Rose Way in Doncaster is holding a ‘Ready for the Races’ event on Saturday 7 September, alongside its next Artisan & Craft Fayre.

The event will give visitors the opportunity to join in with racing themed games and have the chance to win tickets to the St Leger Festival taking place in September, as well as get outfit inspiration with a fashion show showcasing race day outfits.

Doncaster Racecourse staff will also be onsite running a ‘Spin to Win’, for tickets to the races.

Gents ready for race day

The games and fashion show will be hosted by a compère and will run on three occasions during the day – 11.00am-12pm, 12.30pm-1.30pm, and 2.00pm-3.00pm.

Held on the first Saturday of the month during the season, the Artisan & Craft Fayres brings together many independent businesses from the Doncaster and Yorkshire area (and some from further afield), including stalls selling cakes and treats, fashion and homeware items, and handmade crafts.

Abby Chandler, Lakeside Village’s deputy centre manager, said: “The St Leger Festival is one of the most important dates in both the South Yorkshire and horseracing calendar and our ‘Ready for the Races’ event is the ideal opportunity for those attending to find the perfect outfit.

“With the Artisan & Craft Fayre also taking place, it promises to be a fantastic, colourful day at Lakeside – we can’t wait to welcome everyone!”

This year’s St Leger Festival runs from Wednesday, September 11th to Saturday, September 14th, with the final day hosting the highlight of the meeting – the Group 1 St Leger Stakes, which is part of the ‘triple crown’ in the English flat racing season, alongside the 2,000 Guineas and The Derby.

To find out more about the Artisan & Craft Fayre and ‘Ready for the Races’, visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk