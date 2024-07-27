Gallery: Stunning photos show gardens at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall in full bloom

The historic hall is one of five English Heritage properties across the country with new floral displays in their parterre gardens planted ahead of the summer.
Parterres - meaning ‘on the ground’ - are ornamental arrangements of flower beds laid out in intricate designs and were originally designed to be viewed from above.
Once gracing public parks in every town and city across England, these rare 19th century gardens are known for being labour and cost intensive as well as being technically difficult.
75,000 new plants have been planted for each re-bedding.
Photos: Scott Merrylees/English Heritage.
