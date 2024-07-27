Gallery: Stunning photos show gardens at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall in full bloom

Brodsworth Hall Gardens are in bloom.Brodsworth Hall Gardens are in bloom.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jul 2024, 00:01 BST
This is the stunning sight that will greet visitors to Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall this summer – with the glorious gardens now in full bloom.

The historic hall is one of five English Heritage properties across the country with new floral displays in their parterre gardens planted ahead of the summer.

Parterres - meaning ‘on the ground’ - are ornamental arrangements of flower beds laid out in intricate designs and were originally designed to be viewed from above.

Once gracing public parks in every town and city across England, these rare 19th century gardens are known for being labour and cost intensive as well as being technically difficult.

75,000 new plants have been planted for each re-bedding.

Photos: Scott Merrylees/English Heritage.

The gardens are designed to be seen from the air.

1. Brodsworth Hall in bloom

The gardens are designed to be seen from the air.Photo: Scott Merrylees

Thousands of plants have been used to create the stunning display.

2. Brodsworth Hall in bloom

Thousands of plants have been used to create the stunning display.Photo: Scott Merrylees

Brodsworth Hall Gardens in all their brilliant glory this summer.

3. Brodsworth Hall in bloom

Brodsworth Hall Gardens in all their brilliant glory this summer.Photo: Scott Merrylees

The gardens are known as 'parterres'

4. Brodsworth Hall in bloom

The gardens are known as 'parterres'Photo: Scott Merrylees

