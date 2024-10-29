Gallery: Animals at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoy Halloween treats

Yuma may be 450kg and the largest and most powerful carnivore on land – but he got a proper fright when he came face to face the spider.

He and his brother Indy were bewitched by a selection of spooky gifts as the resort gears up for a three-day Halloween extravaganza.

However, a spider proved too much for Yuma, who leapt away and standing up to his full height of nearly 8 feet, threw the creature in a lake.

Bex Brown, YWP’s Carnivore Team Leader, said: “All of the Polar Bears enjoyed their Halloween treats. But Yuma and Indy were especially interested in the toys.

“However, Yuma was definitely initially scared of the red spider and threw it into the lake.

“A while later he did conquer his fears and rescued the spider from the lake.

He has been carrying it round, taking it into the lake for a dip, and playfighting with it.

“Nobby and Indy have also loved wrestling with their Halloween gifts, although they were definitely more interested in the food!”

But it’s just not just Yuma, who shares Project Polar with five other bears, getting spooked this season.

The resort’s Golden Lion Tamarins and Silvery Marmosets enjoyed exploring pumpkin baskets in their tree top canopy while Red Panda Alice was enchanted to see a pumpkin creation in her enclosure.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is gearing up for a spook-tacular Halloween Scarefest.

Visitors can enjoy an unbeatable lineup of Halloween events from live shows to creepy characters, fearful fairground rides, and mystical music medleys.

The Halloween extravaganza will run for three days from 31st October – 2nd November located in the brand new “Let’s Go – Events Festival Village”.

You can find out more about the Yorkshire Wildlife Parks Halloween events HERE

