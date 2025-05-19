Fun for all the family at summer gala in Doncaster village

There will be fun for all the family at a summer gala taking place in a Doncaster village.

Norton will host its summer gala on Sunday, June 29, from 11am-4pm, in Ryecroft Field, where there will be a variety of attractions including: craft and food stalls, mobile bar, live music and entertainment, games and activities for children, community group showcases, raffles and fundraising for local causes.

Dan Hampton, chairman of Norton Parish Council, said: “We’re aiming to bring the community together and celebrate the fantastic local spirit.

“While this isn’t the first gala we’ve held, it is the first of its size, with more attractions and activities than ever before.”

The organisers are also providing free community bus to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to attend.