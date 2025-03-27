Fun dog show returning to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A fun dog show with a string of cute classes is returning to Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Raise The Woof will showcase some of the county’s most well-behaved pets as they compete to win a rosette.

Categories will include: Precious Pup; Golden Oldies; Most Handsome Boy; Prettiest Pooch (Female); Best Rescue; Waggiest Tail; Best Handler; Dog Most Like Their Owner; Judges Favourite; and finally, Best in Show.

The show will be judged by YWP Animal Director Dr Charlotte MacDonald and veterinary surgeon, Alan Tevendale at the park’s Yorkshire Hive centre.

Entry costs £3 and gets donated to the WildLife Foundation, which is a charity based at the park.

CEO John Minion said “Raise The Woof is extremely popular and entries are still open on our website. It’s a really fun day and we raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation."

Food and drinks will also be available for humans and dogs alike throughout the day on April 5 from 11am - 4pm.

Exhibitors come from the likes of Mayflower Sanctuary, Holmes Hounds, Pure Pet Food, Jane Chapman – Dog First Aid, Maggie May’s Pet Boutique, and Doncaster Bellestars Flyball Team.

The Yorkshire Hive, located next to entrance of the wildlife park, is home to a selection of dining experiences and boutique stores, brimming with local artisan products, collectable artwork and inspiring gift ideas.

Dogs are allowed in the Hive but not the wildlife park.

The Yorkshire Wildlife resort also boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village.