Free summer fun with these family workshops in Doncaster

Plenty of fun to be had with Darts this summer.....

Darts, more formally known as Doncaster Community Arts, has announced a series of new free drop-in events for families during coming weeks, with the first starting tomorrow, July 23.

These will be in addition to its ongoing programme of Happy Holidays Family Workshops.

Activity at Darts, Doncaster

The inclusive and welcoming family workshops feature one titled Around The World.

This music workshop will involve finding out about, handling, and learning how to use weird and wonderful musical instruments, to try something new while conjuring up some magical sounds and music.

Or there is the Make Your Mark option.

These cultural arts include the use of henna and pattern-making, and Draw Doncaster, that will result in a colourful map of Doncaster.

Word Play involves the creation of a giant word picture, while enjoying play with different languages, and more fun with a mixture of story making and telling at The Point.

All the workshops take place on Tuesdays in the holidays, with sessions from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm.

Dates include July 23 and 30, and August 13 and 20.

All families with children aged from four to 11 years old are welcome to go along and join in.

Assistant director, Helen Jones said: “We are really keen to get to know our neighbours, and would love to invite people living near The Point on South Parade to pop in and meet us.

“We are a welcoming building with lots on offer and our staff are really friendly.

“These activities are designed so that families can pop in and try something new and fun – either for 10 minutes or for the whole two hours!”

The ‘Scribble Doodle and Draw’ exhibition in the Gallery at The Point has also been extended until August 2.

This means that families have more time to visit and get involved in activities while enjoying holiday time together.

For more information about all of the events at The Point over the summer holidays, visit www.thepoint.org.uk/whats-on

The Point can be found opposite the Regent Hotel on South Parade in Doncaster.

It has full disabled access including lifts, disabled toilets and a changing place facility.

Staff have the benefits of Makaton and Dementia Friends training.