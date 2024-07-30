Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of free summer boxing camps for youngsters are to be held in Doncaster.

Panthers ABC amateur boxing club is hosting the taster sessions which aim to give children aged between five and 16 the chance to learn self-defence, discipline and confidence and also meet new friends while learning boxing skills from trained fighters.

The camps will take place from 10am to 2pm at the club, which is based at Victoria Mill Business Park on Wharf Road, Wheatley.

Sessions must be booked on 07375970881.

Panthers ABC is hosting the boxing sessions.

The camps will be held on August 1, August 5, August 7, August 9, August 12, August 14, August 16, August 19, August 20, August 22, August 26, August 28 and August 30.

You can also book a place by emailing the club at [email protected]