Free summer boxing camps to be held for youngsters in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Panthers ABC amateur boxing club is hosting the taster sessions which aim to give children aged between five and 16 the chance to learn self-defence, discipline and confidence and also meet new friends while learning boxing skills from trained fighters.
The camps will take place from 10am to 2pm at the club, which is based at Victoria Mill Business Park on Wharf Road, Wheatley.
Sessions must be booked on 07375970881.
The camps will be held on August 1, August 5, August 7, August 9, August 12, August 14, August 16, August 19, August 20, August 22, August 26, August 28 and August 30.
You can also book a place by emailing the club at [email protected]
A spokesperson for Panthers ABC said: “Spaces are limited so book quickly to secure your slot and avoid any disappointment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.