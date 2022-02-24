Doncaster beauty queen signs up for free self defence classes for women

Charlotte Lister, who currently holds the title Ms Diamond UK and will competing for the international title of Ms Regency International in July, is one of those taking part in the free sessions run by Caged Steel Communities.

The class is one hour long and runs over six weeks.

Charlotte said: “Self defence has never been more important than it is in current times. Cage Steel understand how challenging and frightening it can be at times for women.

Charlotte attending one of the self defence classes

“The course is ran by female black belt instructors and will help attendees build confidence, improve strength, enhance wellbeing and learn the skills needed to better protect yourself.

“Learning these skills is a great way of creating awareness of what to do if you are attacked as well as learning what people go through when they’re attacked.”

To sign up visit cagedsteelmartialarts.co.uk