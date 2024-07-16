Free magical, mystery solving games to be staged in Doncaster parks this summer
Starting from July 27, there will be four unique problem-solving games across Hexthorpe Park and Cantley Park for people to play.
Each park will feature two different games for different levels.
All games are absolutely free and all you'll need to play is a phone with internet access.
Enigma Rooms - Doncaster has once again teamed up with Get Doncaster Moving and City of Doncaster Council to bring some magical fun to the summer.
After the success of last year's free park games with Project DELTA and the Alien Pprotection, bosses are back with brand new adventures with a magical twist.
A spokesperson said: “Join us to either find the magical creatures or put a stop to the park's magical prankster.
“Get out and about this summer, and do something different. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.”
