Free Doncaster ghost walk to be held ahead of official launch

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2025, 05:33 BST
Fans of ghostly goings on will be able to enjoy a free paranormal ghost walk around the city centre ahead of its official launch in Doncaster later this year.

Paranormal fan Sean Courtney will be launching the ghost tours in May – but is staging a trial run of the event on April 30.

The events will aim to lift a lid on city centre paranomal activity and also take in some of Doncaster’s haunted buildings where ghost sightings and activity have been recorded and reported.

He said: “I’m thrilled to invite you all to the final trial run of the City of Doncaster Ghost Walk before it officially launches this May.

The event is a trial run ahead of its official launch.The event is a trial run ahead of its official launch.
"This is your chance to experience the spine-tingling stories, hidden histories, and haunted secrets of our amazing city all before the official launch.

"I would absolutely love to have as many of you there as possible to help me make this final test walk something truly special.

"Your feedback, energy, and presence will mean the world to me.

"Let’s make this last trial run an unforgettable one! Please message me if you’re interested in joining.

"Thank you all so much for your support so far I can't wait to take this next step with you.”

Admission to the event, which will take place on April 30 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm is free.

The tour will start at the Wool Market.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact Mr Courtney via his Facebook page, which can be found HERE

