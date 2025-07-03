Final flight of Doncaster's Vulcan to remembered with tenth anniversary film screening

The final flight of Doncaster’s historic Vulcan bomber is to be remembered with a tenth anniversary film screening.

XH558, which is based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, last took to the skies in 2015 – and later this year, a documentary marking the event will be aired.

On Saturday 8 November, the Retford Majestic Theatre, will be airing The Last Flight of the Vulcan Bomber starring TV restoration enthusiast Guy Martin.

A spokesperson for the Vulcan To The Sky Trust said: “Join us for an unforgettable evening commemorating the 10th Anniversary of XH558’s finalfFlight, the last airworthy Avro Vulcan bomber and an enduring symbol of British aviation excellence.

The documentary will be shown on the big screen for the very first time, thanks to Channel 4 and North One Television.

Join Guy as he helps prepare the last airworthy Avro Vulcan Bomber, XH558, for its final flight and farewell tour of the UK.

The evening will include never before seen footage, rare archival clips of XH558 from throughout her career and personal stories and reflections.

A spokesperson said: “Hear first-hand accounts from former pilots, engineers, and crew members, sharing memories and tributes from XH558’s operational life.

There will also be a live Q&A session where audience members can engage with those who flew, maintained, and cared for the iconic aircraft.

There will also be a tribute honouring the pilots, engineers, and volunteers who’ve passed away in the decade since her final flight.

Tickets for the event are priced at £30 are available from the Vulcan To The Sky Trust website HERE