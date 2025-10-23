Festive fun as Doncaster club set to stage Christmas craft fayre

A feast of festive fun will come to Doncaster later this year at a Christmas community fayre packed with stalls and crafts.

The Wheatley Winter Sale will be returning for a second year, taking place at the Parklands Sports and Social Club on Saturday 22 November from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

Organised by Diamond Soul Healing CIC, the free community event promises a wonderful day out for all ages, featuring over 30 stalls from local crafters and small businesses, offering everything from handmade wreaths, candles, and jewellery to crystals, crochet gifts, sweet treats, and more.

Visitors can enjoy free entry and parking, with drinks available to purchase from the club bar as they browse the stalls and soak up the festive atmosphere.

The Wheatley Winter Sale was originally supported by City of Doncaster Council town ward councillors and is growing into a much loved community tradition.

All stall fees are reinvested directly into hiring the space for next year’s event, ensuring it remains a sustainable and inclusive celebration for the whole community.

Event organiser Natalie Diamond said: “It makes me so happy to bring people together in a warm, welcoming space where we can support local talent and small businesses.

"The community spirit really shines through, and every purchase will help keep the event going for future years.”

So come along, meet your neighbours, and find something special this festive season at the Wheatley Winter Sale, where local creativity and community spirit take centre stage.

Further details about the event are available HERE