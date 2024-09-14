Festival of Fireworks: Huge Doncaster display planned as Big Bang gets new name

Doncaster’s biggest and best fireworks display is back for 2024 – and with a brand new name.

Club Doncaster has the answer for all your firework display plans as it platys host to the Festival of Fireworks – formerly known as the Big Bang - at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday November 1.

Gates for the vibrant display will open at 5pm and the sky will be lit up with the children’s display at 6:30pm followed by the main show at 8:45pm.

In previous years. the popular annual display has attracted huge crowds – and this year is expected to be no different.

And the entertainment commences with the Roger Tuby and Son funfair with loads of great attractions, including the fans' favourite dodgems.

This event also offers the chance for friends and family to get involved in seasonal festivities, indulge in street food and confectionaries whilst enjoying the fireworks and rides.

Entry is priced at just £3 when purchased in advance* and £5 for standard entry on the day. Children under one metre can enter for free.

Doncaster Rovers season members and Doncaster Rovers Belles season ticket holders can purchase tickets in advance for just £2 (the price of your ticket will reduce at the checkout).

If you want to come along with your friends, why not book a group ticket – there must be minimum of nine people within the group - for just £2 per ticket.

All the above ticket options are available until 5pm on Thursday October 31.

To purchase your tickets in advance, please call 01302 762576 or CLICK HERE.

Tickets can be collected up to 12 noon on Friday November 1, if you wish your tickets to be posted you will need to order by Monday October 28.

Only service and guide dogs are permitted onto the site during this event. No other animals or pets are to be brought, otherwise, you will be refused entry.

Please note that those aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 and over.

*Must be purchased on or prior to Thursday October 31.