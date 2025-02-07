Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 09:04 BST
It’s full steam ahead as the Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster this weekend.

On Saturday February 8 and Sunday February 9, Doncaster Exhibition Centre, at Doncaster Racecourse, is set to host the popular event.

A spokesman said: “The show returns to Doncaster again for a spectacular show, firmly established as the biggest show in the area, attracting almost 6,000 day visitors across two days.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Expect a selection of 30-plus eye-catching layouts, many of which have appeared in BRM (British Railway Modelling) magazine over the years.

The Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster this weekend.placeholder image
The Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster this weekend.

The show is also the perfect place to buy model railway products. It will be hosting 60-plus exhibitors from leading retailers, specialist manufacturers and small suppliers.

You’ll have the opportunity to have your questions answered as there are a great selection of societies, clubs and live demonstrations to help you with your modelling journey.

Tickets are available here https://www.world-of-railways.co.uk/information/the-festival-of-british-railway-modelling

First is also offering free travel from Doncaster Interchange to the festival, using service 101.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster RacecourseTickets
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice