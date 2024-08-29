Feast of fun in store as Doncaster village lines up second summer gala

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:21 BST
All the fun of the fair is to come to a Doncaster village this weekend as it hosts its second summer gala.

Stainforth’s Peacock Park on East Lane in the village will be the venue for the event on August 31, hosted by the Friends of Peacock Park.

Attractions will include music from Doncaster Radio, Mr Dan’s circus workshop, a balloon modeller, dog show, a string of dance schools as well as bouncy castles and fairground rides.

There will also be food and drink available along with a host of other entertainments and attractions.

The gala will take place this weekend.

Organisers hosted the event for the first time last year and are promising that this year’s show will be even bigger and better.

From 11am to noon, the event will be exclusively for SEND families, with the gala then open to the general public from noon to 5pm with a feast of fun on offer for all.

