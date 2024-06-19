Feast of fun in store as Doncaster village lines up second summer gala

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the fun of the fair is to come to a Doncaster village next month as it hosts its second summer gala.

Stainforth’s Peacock Park on East Lane in the village will be the venue for the event on July 31, hosted by the Friends of Peacock Park.

Attractions will include music from Doncaster Radio, Mr Dan’s circus workshop, a balloon modeller, dog show, a string of dance schools as well as bouncy castles and fairground rides.

There will also be food and drink available along with a host of other entertainments and attractions which will be announced closer to the time.

Organisers hosted the event for the first time last year and are promising that this year’s show will be even bigger and better.