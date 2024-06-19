Feast of fun in store as Doncaster village lines up second summer gala

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All the fun of the fair is to come to a Doncaster village next month as it hosts its second summer gala.

Stainforth’s Peacock Park on East Lane in the village will be the venue for the event on July 31, hosted by the Friends of Peacock Park.

Attractions will include music from Doncaster Radio, Mr Dan’s circus workshop, a balloon modeller, dog show, a string of dance schools as well as bouncy castles and fairground rides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be food and drink available along with a host of other entertainments and attractions which will be announced closer to the time.

The Peacock Park gala will take place on July 31.The Peacock Park gala will take place on July 31.
The Peacock Park gala will take place on July 31.

Organisers hosted the event for the first time last year and are promising that this year’s show will be even bigger and better.

From 11am to noon, the event will be exclusively for SEND families, with the gala then open to the general public from noon to 5pm.

Related topics:DoncasterStainforthOrganisers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.