Feast of fun in store as Doncaster village lines up second summer gala
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stainforth’s Peacock Park on East Lane in the village will be the venue for the event on July 31, hosted by the Friends of Peacock Park.
Attractions will include music from Doncaster Radio, Mr Dan’s circus workshop, a balloon modeller, dog show, a string of dance schools as well as bouncy castles and fairground rides.
There will also be food and drink available along with a host of other entertainments and attractions which will be announced closer to the time.
Organisers hosted the event for the first time last year and are promising that this year’s show will be even bigger and better.
From 11am to noon, the event will be exclusively for SEND families, with the gala then open to the general public from noon to 5pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.