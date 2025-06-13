Father's Day: Super dad Drake welcomes third set of cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Super dad Drake, is celebrating Father’s Day after welcoming his third set of remarkable Amur leopard cubs at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Drake is possibly the most successful father ever in the plight to save the most endangered big cat in the world.

The Amur leopard was introduced to the park as part of a strategic international breeding programme in 2012.

Drake, one of the original leopards, previously fathered two male cubs in 2015 who are now part of the international breeding programme in France and the US, and female cub Auckley in 2023 – one of the only amur leopards to be born in Europe that year.

The cute new leopard cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

His two new cubs were born in April to Mother Kristen, 13, representing a vital step forward in the conservation of their species.

Father’s Day visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of the duo in their den via livestream on a screen.

Director of Animals, Dr. Charlotte MacDonald, said: “The cubs are only the second and third cubs of their species to be born in the world this year and so they really represent a symbol of hope for Amur Leopards.

“Cubs only weigh 2 to 3 kilos when born and will spend their first two months in the den inside the house at Leopard Heights.

“Drake is proving again to be a great dad. So far, everything is going smoothly, and we’re keeping them under constant supervision.

“The pair are definitely more playful now, much to the delight of visitors who can see livecam footage of them on a special screen at Leopard Heights."

YWP is kicking off the summer season with an amazing Father’s Day offer.

Dads go free this Father’s Day weekend (14th-15th June) at the walkthrough wildlife resort when accompanied by a pre-booked paying visitor.

Tickets are limited and only available in advance.

CEO John Minion said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of Dad to the park and treating them to a well-deserved break.

“Families celebrating can come face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species and enjoy Afternoon Tea at the Wilds Café Bistro.

“Limited tickets are available so make sure to book now as they will sell out.”

All members of the booking must be present on the day for the free entry offer to be redeemed.

After a fun-filled day, families can stay at YWP’s Hex Wildlife Hotel which includes one day entry to the park.

Using Promo Code DAD guarantees free entry to the park for fathers and a bottle of beer in the room upon arrival.

The hotel boasts several luxurious suites, family rooms, standard rooms and accessible options, all offering a comfortable stay complete with a complimentary breakfast at the Wild Café Bistro.

Hex Wildlife Hotel has recently expanded, with the addition of 25 new rooms, including an assisted family room.

A select number of these rooms look over the maned wolves, one of South America’s most incredible species.

The accommodation forms part of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Resort and includes The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining, and entertainment village.

The Hive is home to a selection of unforgettable dining experiences and boutique stores.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor Uproar! Playbarn where they can swing, slide, and stomp through a world filled with pre-historic

For Father’s Day bookings, visit: https://hex-hotel.com/whats-on/special-events/father-s-day/