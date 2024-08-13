Entrants sought to join in Doncaster pub's annual fun river regatta
and live on Freeview channel 276
The King William Inn at Scaftworth is counting down to the annual event on August 26 which sees brave participants raft racing down the River Idle.
Entering a raft into the event is free – and teams must be a minimum of three and a maximum of eight.
If that doesn’t float your boat, there’s a chance to watch from the safety of dry land, with the fun getting under way at noon.
There will be a fully stocked outside bar, plus live music from Maltby Miners Brass Band and The Storm Trees.
If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a food village including The King William Pizza Shed, Flindt’s Tortilla Truck and The Greek Street Food BBQ.
There will also be fun for the kids – with big kids included - with garden games, face painting and biodegradable water balloons to make sure entrants in the raft race are super soaked!
How to enter
If you’d like to take part in Scaftworth’s regatta, then please email: [email protected] to get an entry form which will only take a couple of minutes to complete.
Groups are allowed to enter more than one team if they wish. Rafts are also available for rental.
For more details on the event, plus other upcoming events, visit The King William Inn Facebook page, which can be found HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.