Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you love messing about on the river, here’s your big chance to take part in a Doncaster pub’s annual river regatta – packed with fun and games.

The King William Inn at Scaftworth is counting down to the annual event on August 26 which sees brave participants raft racing down the River Idle.

Entering a raft into the event is free – and teams must be a minimum of three and a maximum of eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If that doesn’t float your boat, there’s a chance to watch from the safety of dry land, with the fun getting under way at noon.

Scaftworth Regatta takes place later this month.

There will be a fully stocked outside bar, plus live music from Maltby Miners Brass Band and The Storm Trees.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a food village including The King William Pizza Shed, Flindt’s Tortilla Truck and The Greek Street Food BBQ.

There will also be fun for the kids – with big kids included - with garden games, face painting and biodegradable water balloons to make sure entrants in the raft race are super soaked!

How to enter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like to take part in Scaftworth’s regatta, then please email: [email protected] to get an entry form which will only take a couple of minutes to complete.

Groups are allowed to enter more than one team if they wish. Rafts are also available for rental.

For more details on the event, plus other upcoming events, visit The King William Inn Facebook page, which can be found HERE