Enjoy a feast of festive fun at Doncaster's historic Brodsworth Hall this Christmas

There’s a feast of festive fun to enjoy at Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall this Christmas.

There are lights in the trees, wreaths on doors, and mince pies on the menu - Christmas is most definitely on the way.

And for a family day out full of festive fun look no further than Brodsworth Hall for yuletide entertainment.

Father Christmas at Brodsworth Hall

Weekends from 30 November to 22 December

Sessions take place at 10.20am, 11am, 11.40am, 12.20pm, 1.20pm, 2pm, 2.40pm and 3.20pm.

British Sign Language (BSL) supported sessions on Saturday 7 December, 11am amd 2pm and Sunday 22 December, 11am and 2pm

Father Christmas is taking time out of his busy festive schedule to tell some of his favourite seasonal stories around the Christmas tree.

After the group storytelling session, you and your children will meet the man himself, with the chance to take photographs and make memories to treasure. Father Christmas will also give every child a traditional present to unwrap. Children of all ages are welcome.

Festive Fun at Brodsworth Hall

Weekends from the 30 November to 22 December

10am – 4pm

Join a weekend of festive activities including storytelling and music. The perfect way to get into the festive spirit. There will be a a Twelfth Night themed performance and festive songs from musicians.

Wreath making workshops

Tue 3, Thu 5, Tue 10 and Thu 12 December 2024

11am

Create a festive wreath with the Brodsworth Hall gardening team and natural materials from the gardens. You’ll also get a hot drink and Christmas treat while you make your wreath.