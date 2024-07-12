Empress Building hosts Family Disco Party and Euro Cup Final viewing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Empress Building is excited to announce a thrilling evening of entertainment for the whole family on July 14.

The festivities kick off with a lively Family Disco Party from 5pm to 7pm, where guests of all ages can dance under dazzling lights and enjoy fun-filled activities. The Empress Kitchen will be serving delicious pizzas to keep everyone energised and satisfied.

The excitement doesn't end there! At 8pm, join us for the highly anticipated Euro Cup Final between England and Spain. Fans can gather to watch the match live on the big screen, creating an electrifying atmosphere as we cheer on England.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of Empress Building, shared her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to bring the community together for an unforgettable night of fun, food, and football. Our Family Disco Party is perfect for creating wonderful memories with loved ones, and the Euro Cup Final will be a fantastic experience for all football enthusiasts."

This event is free to attend, but reservations are recommended to ensure a great spot. You can join them at the Empress Building, located at Swinton Road, Mexborough, S64 9JB, for an evening you won't want to miss!

For more information and to reserve your table, visit the website