Elevate your experience at the Betfred St Leger Festival with new hospitality packages for 2024

Live the high life this September at one of the most famous and historic racing festivals in the world.

The highly anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival is making its grand return this September and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Those wanting to experience the magic of one of the oldest racing festivals in the world in luxury can do so with the new range of hospitality packages that have been announced for this year’s event.

With different packages available to suit everyone’s budget, hospitality racegoers can expect to find amazing entertainment, access to exclusive areas of Doncaster Racecourse and an array of delicious food and drink.

Starting the festival off with a bang is the famous Betfred Ladies Day on Thursday September 12 where punters can indulge in the The Old Weighing Room Bottomless Brunch. For £185 per person, as well as your County admission ticket, you can expect unlimited beer, prosecco, cocktails, and soft drinks for 1.5 hours while enjoying a range of sharing plates and brunch options before enjoying fantastic views of the racing on the lawn.

Even better, The Old Weighing Room Bottomless Brunch can also be enjoyed on the Betfred Doncaster Cup Day, Betfred St Leger Day and Betfred Sunday Funday. Prices vary depending on the day which you can find details about on the Doncaster Racecourse website.

The most budget-friendly hospitality option can be found for the Betfred Sunday Funday on Sunday September 15. For £79 per person, you can enjoy Garden Suite hospitality which will not only gain you access to a hospitality admission ticket, badge and race day programme, but also a delicious two-course Sunday lunch, access to the balcony overlooking the Champagne Lawn with head-on views of the racing and a reserved table for the day with dedicated service throughout.

Head to the Doncaster Racecourse website to check out full details of all hospitality packages on offer. Restaurant options include The Home Straight from £165, The Conduit from £339, The Garden Suite from £345, The Triple Crown from £369 and The Sky Garden from £639. Box packages include Flat Cap from £179 per person, Fascinator from £250 per person and Top Hat from £299 per person. Perfect for larger groups looking for a private setting, The Cusworth Chalet offers a formal dining experience within the relaxed atmosphere in the Club 1776 Marquee – but hurry as spaces are already selling fast.

If world-class racing and being wined-and-dined isn’t enough, you can expect top entertainment as well, including The Ultimate Party Band who will be continuing the St Leger Day party on the Champagne Lawn once the racing has finished.