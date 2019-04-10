Easter Lindsey Lodge Hospice free family fun time

An ‘eggsciting’ time is promised for all who visit this year’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20.

The free event, which will feature an Easter treasure hunt, face painting, chocolate fountain, bouncy castle and lots of crafts, entertainment and games, will take place between 11am and 3pm at Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe.

The charity-run Hospice provides care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement. It relies on fundraising activities and donations to generate more than 80% of the income required to fund its £3.5 million annual running costs, with the remainder coming from NHS grants.

Hospice Fundraiser Selina Doyle said: “Following the success of last year’s Easter Eggstravaganza at the Hospice, we’re aiming for this year’s event to be even bigger and better.” For more call 01724 270835.