Don’t miss the epic dragon flight coming to Wakefield this August bank holiday

Hatching from an egg outside Wakefield Cathedral on Friday August 23rd, acclaimed flying dragon puppet The Hatchling will be roaming the streets of Wakefield on the Friday and Saturday of this bank holiday weekend, before taking a breathtaking flight over Pugneys Country Park on the evening of Sunday 25th August.

This family friendly and free event comes from award-winning artists and producers Trigger, The Hatchling’s visit is a much-anticipated element of Wakefield Council’s 366-day programme of cultural and creative activity, Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

Standing taller than a double decker bus, the dragon will interact with the general public as well as receiving performances from local community groups and organisations to showcase the breadth of the Wakefield district’s unique culture. Groups confirmed include Castleford Male Voice Choir, West Yorkshire Police Band and Wakefield Whirlwinds wheelchair basketball team, alongside organisations such as CAPA College and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Attendees will also be able to try new skills for free through activity hubs across the three days, with something for all ages. The Art House will be offering creative activities including screen printing, outdoor chalk drawing and herb hunting in the urban garden. At an event hub in Wakefield Cathedral’s Precinct, visitors can try badge making and hand stitching a dragon egg, whilst at Coronation Gardens, they can join in sculpture play with The Hepworth Wakefield to build dens, play games and craft sculptures.

The Hatchling by Dom Moore

For the final day of the performance, visitors will access Pugneys Country Park via shuttle buses from Wakefield, Hemsworth and Pontefract, details of which can be found online.

In anticipation of The Hatchling’s spectacular flight at 9pm, from 3pm activity hubs at Pugneys will offer yoga, Pilates and life drawing in the ‘dragon zone’, as well as a dedicated family area with bubble entertainment and the chance to make your own dragon caller and paper kites.

On The Hatchling’s approaching visit, Cllr Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health says: “This not to be missed performance is free to attend and will be unlike anything the Wakefield District has seen before. As part of the project, Wakefield Council and Trigger have engaged hundreds of residents and community groups across the district to participate in this once in a lifetime city-wide event.

“With the range of performances prepared for The Hatchling and the supporting activity hubs, there really is something for everyone to enjoy and we hope The Hatchling will capture the imagination of locals and visitors alike. This breath-taking spectacle is the perfect way to place Wakefield firmly on the map as a cultural hotspot and showcase Wakefield as a district with a lot to be proud of.”

Brought to life by a team of artists and puppeteers from Wakefield district and West Yorkshire, The Hatchling will also showcase the best of local talent and creativity.

Creative Director of Trigger, Angie Bual commented: “In the run up to the performance, The Hatchling team has been rehearsing six days a week, working with our esteemed puppetry director Mervyn Millar, who was part of the original creative team of War Horse, and our world class designer Carl Robertshaw who is a World Sport Kite Champion Flier and designer on 2012 Olympics and the Olivier-Award Winning West End hit show Stranger Things. They are learning how to not only move like a dragon but think like a dragon and of course preparing for The Hatchling’s finale flight. It’s been three years since The Hatchling last took flight and I’m so excited for a new audience to see her soar here in Wakefield.”

Mel Neale, puppeteer in The Hatchling cast and founding artist of CoActive, a Wakefield based arts collective also taking part in The Hatchling’s performance, added: “One of the most exciting things about the performance for me is, whilst we can practice the puppetry movement, a lot of the performance will be improvised as we react to events unfolding throughout the day. From rainstorms to crying babies, we don’t fully know what to expect which makes The Hatchling’s performance even more meaningful as it’s effectively created by the community as they meet and interact with the dragon.

“I’m hugely proud to be a part of this special moment for the district and looking forward to finding out what the Wakefield community makes of the dragon and what the dragon makes of Wakefield!”

The Hatchling is just one element in a packed programme for 2024 which includes a supercharged series of festivals, exhibitions, talks and activities in the Wakefield district as well as major events from key partner organisations including The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Our Year - Wakefield District will offer people across the Wakefield district the chance to get involved in culture and creativity, experiencing the positive role it plays in their community. The year-long project will also encourage more people to visit, putting Wakefield on the map as the creative hub of the North.

Find out more at: ouryear2024.co.uk

And for more information on The Hatchling’s visit to Wakefield visit: ouryear24.com/Hatchling