Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park unveils star-studded 2025 events line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A star-studded list of attractions has been lined up for the Doncaster’s award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park throughout 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headliners Björn Again and Russell Watson will be dates for the diary alongside a full calendar of exciting events for all the family.

The 175-acre resort enjoyed a record-breaking summer and entertainment-filled winter and is ready to repeat the success with acts and attractions to lift the spirits across every season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to hosting our annual events and have some new surprises along the way with events being announced as the year goes on,” said John Minion, CEO of the park at Auckley, near Doncaster.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has unveiled a packed programme of events for 2025 including Tony Christie, Bjorn Again and Russell Watson.

“We aim to make 2025 bigger and better so there is plenty to look forward to.”

The annual Let’s Go Easter YWP is taking place from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 April, with fun for all the family including an Easter Egg trail, Animal Adventures and pantomimes suitable for all ages.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the unique experience of seeing 70-plus rare and endangered species along with events such as Night Out at the Zoo and the ever popular Wild Live Concert series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Night Out at the Zoo is running on Saturday, June 21, and Saturday, August 16, with live music, a BBQ, and entertainment at the tropical Tsavo and Wildlife Amphitheatre Lawns.

The excitement doesn’t stop there with two stunning acts announced for the 2025 Wild Live Concerts.

Abba tribute act Bjorn Again lead the way on Sunday, August 24, then Russell Watson opens his 25th Anniversary Tour at the Park on Sunday, August 31, with concert tickets including entry into the award-winning Wildlife Park during the day of the concert.

“We are thrilled to announce our first acts for 2025 and can’t wait to welcome them to the park,” added Mr Minion. “If you enjoy classical music, or perhaps you are an ABBA fan, you won’t be disappointed. We will be announcing more of the line up in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autumn heralds the park’s hugely popular Let’s Go Halloween from Thursday, October 30, to Saturday, November 1, including some spooky stories, fairground rides and a range of food stalls.

Yorkshire’s biggest and best winter light trail, the Winter Illuminations, will run on selected dates between Saturday, November 15, and January 4, featuring 3km of lights and lanterns.

The walk-through experience includes a show-stopping array of attractions that take visitors on a fantastical adventure, complete with fairground rides and plenty of selfie spots along the way.

The Hive - YWP’s shopping, dining and entertainment village - is also hosting its own string of unmissable events, including Raise The Woof Dog Show, Artisan Markets and Wedding Fayre, throughout April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand new conference centre, Hex Connect will pay homage to Tina Turner on February 7 with the remarkable tribute performance, Typically Tina.

Crowd favourite Tony Christie, who topped the charts with the classic Amarillo, will also deliver a one-man show on March 8.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts conservation at the heart of all its activities and visitor are guaranteed an unrivalled walk-through experience, coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species including Amur Tigers and Leopards, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and Polar Bears.

All Events:

Saturday 7th February: Typically Tina at Hex Connect Live

Saturday 8th March: Tony Christie at Hex Connect Live

Saturday 5th April: Raise The Woof Dog Show at The Hive

Friday 11th - Sunday 13th April: Let’s Go Easter YWP

Saturday 19th April-Sunday 20th April: Artisan Markets at The Hive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 26th April: Wedding Fayre at Hex Connect in The Hive

Saturday 21st June: Night Out At The Zoo

Saturday 16th August: Night Out At The Zoo

Sunday 24th August: Wild Live Concert – Björn Again

Sunday 31st August: Wild Live Concert- Russel Watson

Thursday 20th October- Sunday 1st November: Let’s Go Halloween

Saturday 15th November- 4th January: Winter Illuminations