Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park unveils star-studded 2025 events line-up
Headliners Björn Again and Russell Watson will be dates for the diary alongside a full calendar of exciting events for all the family.
The 175-acre resort enjoyed a record-breaking summer and entertainment-filled winter and is ready to repeat the success with acts and attractions to lift the spirits across every season.
“We are looking forward to hosting our annual events and have some new surprises along the way with events being announced as the year goes on,” said John Minion, CEO of the park at Auckley, near Doncaster.
“We aim to make 2025 bigger and better so there is plenty to look forward to.”
The annual Let’s Go Easter YWP is taking place from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 April, with fun for all the family including an Easter Egg trail, Animal Adventures and pantomimes suitable for all ages.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the unique experience of seeing 70-plus rare and endangered species along with events such as Night Out at the Zoo and the ever popular Wild Live Concert series.
The Night Out at the Zoo is running on Saturday, June 21, and Saturday, August 16, with live music, a BBQ, and entertainment at the tropical Tsavo and Wildlife Amphitheatre Lawns.
The excitement doesn’t stop there with two stunning acts announced for the 2025 Wild Live Concerts.
Abba tribute act Bjorn Again lead the way on Sunday, August 24, then Russell Watson opens his 25th Anniversary Tour at the Park on Sunday, August 31, with concert tickets including entry into the award-winning Wildlife Park during the day of the concert.
“We are thrilled to announce our first acts for 2025 and can’t wait to welcome them to the park,” added Mr Minion. “If you enjoy classical music, or perhaps you are an ABBA fan, you won’t be disappointed. We will be announcing more of the line up in the coming months.”
Autumn heralds the park’s hugely popular Let’s Go Halloween from Thursday, October 30, to Saturday, November 1, including some spooky stories, fairground rides and a range of food stalls.
Yorkshire’s biggest and best winter light trail, the Winter Illuminations, will run on selected dates between Saturday, November 15, and January 4, featuring 3km of lights and lanterns.
The walk-through experience includes a show-stopping array of attractions that take visitors on a fantastical adventure, complete with fairground rides and plenty of selfie spots along the way.
The Hive - YWP’s shopping, dining and entertainment village - is also hosting its own string of unmissable events, including Raise The Woof Dog Show, Artisan Markets and Wedding Fayre, throughout April.
The brand new conference centre, Hex Connect will pay homage to Tina Turner on February 7 with the remarkable tribute performance, Typically Tina.
Crowd favourite Tony Christie, who topped the charts with the classic Amarillo, will also deliver a one-man show on March 8.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts conservation at the heart of all its activities and visitor are guaranteed an unrivalled walk-through experience, coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species including Amur Tigers and Leopards, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and Polar Bears.
All Events:
Saturday 7th February: Typically Tina at Hex Connect Live
Saturday 8th March: Tony Christie at Hex Connect Live
Saturday 5th April: Raise The Woof Dog Show at The Hive
Friday 11th - Sunday 13th April: Let’s Go Easter YWP
Saturday 19th April-Sunday 20th April: Artisan Markets at The Hive
Saturday 26th April: Wedding Fayre at Hex Connect in The Hive
Saturday 21st June: Night Out At The Zoo
Saturday 16th August: Night Out At The Zoo
Sunday 24th August: Wild Live Concert – Björn Again
Sunday 31st August: Wild Live Concert- Russel Watson
Thursday 20th October- Sunday 1st November: Let’s Go Halloween
Saturday 15th November- 4th January: Winter Illuminations
