Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park to host sunset safaris this summer
Guests will have the rare chance to explore the park after hours with a sunset safari and see some of the world’s most iconic and endangered animals in a remarkable evening setting.
The event also features a range of spectacular live entertainment from a vibrant lineup of animal-themed roaming and staged acts including stilt walkers, costumed characters and acrobat monkey runners.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a high-energy acrobatics, dance and fire show at the Amphitheatre and let loose with the Jungle Boogie, returning with an all-new soundtrack.
The evening experience includes extended opening hours, with last entry at 6pm and the park closing at 9pm.
Visitors can also watch rotating performances on Tsavo Lawn between 4-8pm, with acts appearing at intervals, ensuring there's something exciting to see throughout the evening.
CEO John Minion said: “Night Out at the Zoo is a fantastic opportunity for guests to explore and see the park in a completely different light and atmosphere.
“With the animals at their most active during the cooler quieter hours and a full programme of entertainment, it’s a memorable evening for all ages!”
Night Out at the Zoo will take place on June 21 and August 16.
Mr Minion added: “It’s always a popular event and certainly more exciting now we have new arrivals at the park.”
“We’re also looking forward to introducing Jungle Boogie’s new songs and providing fun for all the family and friends."
Tickets available at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com