Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park to host spectacular wedding showcase

Love will be in the air at a spectacular wedding showcase at Doncaster’s award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend.

Featuring a stunning bridal catwalk and top suppliers, the free event will be a landmark for anyone planning their big day and interested in a ‘Wild’ wedding at the park.

Hex Connect, the park’s new event space, will be transformed into a glittering wedding fair with an array of top local suppliers including caterers, wedding dress designers, singers, florists, photographer, hair stylists and makeup artists.

“We are excited to welcome future brides and grooms to the event to explore everything they need for their special day,” said John Minion, CEO of the park at Auckley, near Doncaster, which is a registered wedding venue.

“The showcase brings together Yorkshire’s finest wedding professionals under one roof, giving couples the chance to start planning their celebrations.

“It is great to see visitors fall in love with the park so much that they choose it as the destination for their wedding.

“We are looking forward to meeting the guests who are dreaming of this wild wedding, where they can explore the area and local suppliers which will make their big day.”

The showcase, which runs from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 26, will be held at the Hex Connect, which is part of the Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining, and entertainment village.

The park, the UK’s No. 1 walk-through wildlife adventure, also boasts the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which has several luxurious suites and family rooms for wedding parties.

The event is free, but booking is required. For tickets, visit: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/whats-on/special-events/wedding-showcase/