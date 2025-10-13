Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park gears up for spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is gearing up for its spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza – packed with chills and thrills.

Visitors can enjoy an incredible lineup of Halloween events, including live shows, a Trick or Treat trail, freaky fairground rides and costumed characters.

The Scarefest will run from Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November.

YWP’s CEO John Minion revealed: “We are looking forward to putting on our annual Halloween event and welcoming new and returning guests to enjoy the entertainment.

A spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza is coming to Doncaster's Yorkshire Widlife Park.

“This year, we have organised a Trick or Treat trail. Five Halloween characters will be hiding in huts round the park. Once they have been found, they will hand out a treat.

“The children need to collect five treats to complete the trail.

“It will definitely be a week filled with the usual family fun, spooky activities and things that go bump in the night.

“Guests can also explore our walking dead woodlands and selfie spots, whilst looking out for other the creepy characters, who will be roaming round the park and woods.”

All of the entertainment is included in the entry price to the park, apart from the fairground rides and the Trick or Treat trail, which is an extra £6 per child.

Visitors can explore everything the resort has to offer alongside the unbeatable lineup of Halloween fun.

The events will run throughout the day, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Shows include Victor’s Halloween Adventure, Red Riding Hood Mini Panto and Monster Boogie Live.

In between shows, guests can visit some of the park’s incredible and endangered species, including amur leopards, giraffes, polar bears and black rhinos.

The park recently welcomed three lions left stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Stricken Oleg, Rafael and Shanti, all one year-old, had spent months in a Rescue and Rehabilitation centre cowering in terror at the daily bombings.

The trio have now arrived safely to YWP. They will eventually be released to the seven acres of Lion Country, where the adorable cubs born earlier this year and the four lions who arrived from Ukraine in March 2024 live.

Aysa, and her cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, now three years old, are extremely interested in their new neighbours.

Director of Animals, Dr Charlotte MacDonald, said: “We are letting the lions settle into their new environment before they are visible to the public.

“Halloween visitors can see our newest hyena Noubia, several new monkey infants and our magnificent Amur Tiger, Altai, who arrived earlier this year.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Resort also boasts The Yorkshire Hive – the shopping, dining and entertainment village.

Visitors can escape the cold weather and warm up in one of the Hive’s many dining options.

Evolution Experience Restaurant offers an unforgettable dining experience for the whole family, and the Wild Café Bistro is the perfect place to dine and unwind.

The Hive, located adjacent to the park, is also home to a selection of boutique stores, brimming with local artisan products, collectable artwork and inspiring gift ideas.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor uproar play den where they can swing, slide and stomp through a world filled with pre-historic themed obstacles.