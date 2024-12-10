Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park gears up for its spectacular Christmas fair

Doncaster’s award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is gearing up for its spectacular Christmas Fair – offering visitors a feast of festive fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held on the weekends of 12-15 December and 19-22 December. A special offer of £12 per person for entry to the Wildlife Park and the Christmas Fair runs for the event days.

Visitors can explore the Christmas Fair, featuring over 60 independent artisan stalls selling a wide range food, presents, arts and crafts and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The undercover marquees will be packed with unique stands offering the perfect festive gifts.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is hosting its Christmas fair.

A selection of the stands will also be run by local food and drink businesses serving a huge variety of treats including Toppings Pies, Nom Bakes, Sticky Situation, Old Vodka, and The Yorkshire Kitchen.

Additionally, guests can enjoy German Bratwurst cooked on an authentic sausage grill, or stone baked pizza served in the cosy Teepee complete with a bar.

To top it off, there will be indulgent treats including a chocolatier’s delicacies, hot roast chestnuts, toasted marshmallows, churros, and hot chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the impressive range of food and gift stalls, entertainment will be held throughout the day at the Christmas Fair.

A seasonal simulator featuring The Snowman and Glacier Run has been set up for the children whilst the adults can enjoy the fairground rides.

During the day, the Outdoor Stage at the Fair will show the adventures of the Mischievous Elf at throughout the day and there will be music from Cosmic 21 from 5pm – 6pm.

CEO John Minion said: “It is a pleasure to support so many local businesses here at the park and to be able to host another fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“YWP’s festivities have become an annual tradition for many families, we are incredibly excited to invite them back for another year of unforgettable magic.

“It is going to be a Christmas to remember and there is something for all ages to enjoy!”

Tickets start at just £12 and include entry to the Wildlife Park and Christmas Fair, located next door in The Hive.

Entry exclusively to the Christmas Fair is only available on the Thursday and Friday at £2 per person.

The resort is also hosting other festive events, including the Winter Illuminations, Breakfast with Santa and a Polar Bear Santa Grotto.