Doncaster's Wheatley Hills rugby union club to hold family fun day this summer

Youngsters in Doncaster will have their chance to try out at rugby at a family fun day this summer.

Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club will be hosting the event at its stadium in Brunel Road from on August 11.

It will be a recruititment session for players from school years four to nine.

