Doncaster's historic Cusworth Hall to host all-day music spectacular

Doncaster’s historic Cusworth Hall is to play host to an all-day music spectacular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music in the Park will take place on July 19 from 11.15am to 7.30pm and will feature a wide range of entertainment from local musicians.

A spokesperson said: “Expect Brassed Off, classical music, swing and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will feature Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band as well as performances from other local ensembles.

You can bring your own picnic or buy refreshments on site.

The event is free with no booking required.