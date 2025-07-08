Doncaster's historic Cusworth Hall to host all-day music spectacular
Doncaster’s historic Cusworth Hall is to play host to an all-day music spectacular.
Music in the Park will take place on July 19 from 11.15am to 7.30pm and will feature a wide range of entertainment from local musicians.
A spokesperson said: “Expect Brassed Off, classical music, swing and more.”
The concert will feature Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band as well as performances from other local ensembles.
You can bring your own picnic or buy refreshments on site.
The event is free with no booking required.
