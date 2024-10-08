Doncaster's Creepy Carnival: City centre to host huge Halloween party

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Get set for a spook-tacular Halloween in Doncaster city centre – with a family friendly party packed with thrills and chills!

Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on October 25 and a spokesperson said: “There will be lots of family friendly entertainment on offer including a ghost train, fairground rides, themed shows, a thriller dance workshop and pumpkin patch.”

The event is free with the opportunity to buy a £2 wristband for face painting and unlimited rides (height restrictions may apply on some rides).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Halloween costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best - both big and small.

The Creepy Carnival will take place on October 25.The Creepy Carnival will take place on October 25.
The Creepy Carnival will take place on October 25.

Entertainment includes the 'This is Halloween' family show, a Thriller dance workshop and Cat Woman and The Joker walkaround characters as well as Beetle Juice and Circus Horror.

This is a family-friendly event however, as this is a Halloween event some children may find certain aspects a little bit scary so parental guidance is advised.

Fun starts at 5.30pm.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice