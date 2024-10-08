Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get set for a spook-tacular Halloween in Doncaster city centre – with a family friendly party packed with thrills and chills!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on October 25 and a spokesperson said: “There will be lots of family friendly entertainment on offer including a ghost train, fairground rides, themed shows, a thriller dance workshop and pumpkin patch.”

The event is free with the opportunity to buy a £2 wristband for face painting and unlimited rides (height restrictions may apply on some rides).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best - both big and small.

The Creepy Carnival will take place on October 25.

Entertainment includes the 'This is Halloween' family show, a Thriller dance workshop and Cat Woman and The Joker walkaround characters as well as Beetle Juice and Circus Horror.

This is a family-friendly event however, as this is a Halloween event some children may find certain aspects a little bit scary so parental guidance is advised.

Fun starts at 5.30pm.