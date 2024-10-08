Doncaster's Creepy Carnival: City centre to host huge Halloween party
Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on October 25 and a spokesperson said: “There will be lots of family friendly entertainment on offer including a ghost train, fairground rides, themed shows, a thriller dance workshop and pumpkin patch.”
The event is free with the opportunity to buy a £2 wristband for face painting and unlimited rides (height restrictions may apply on some rides).
Halloween costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best - both big and small.
Entertainment includes the 'This is Halloween' family show, a Thriller dance workshop and Cat Woman and The Joker walkaround characters as well as Beetle Juice and Circus Horror.
This is a family-friendly event however, as this is a Halloween event some children may find certain aspects a little bit scary so parental guidance is advised.
Fun starts at 5.30pm.
