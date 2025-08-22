Doncaster's Cast to host free commemorative VE/VJ Day tea party
The community event will take place on August 30 and has been organised in collaboration with Future Arts Centre’s Our Freedom: Then and Now project.
The event will mark the end of the Second World War in both Europe and Japan in 1945.
The project is a new UK-wide, locally-led arts and creative programme which is producing 60 new pieces of work reflecting on what ‘Our Freedom’ means to local people and their communities.
The event promises a joyous afternoon of remembrance, creativity, and connection, featuring various forms of entertainment, including a short performance by Doncaster People’s Theatre, live drumming from the Citizens of the World drumming group, music from a local singer, filmed poetry from local Primary school children, and live poetry created with the b:friend and Changing Lives charities.
The free event is open to all and will include a community feast. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share!
Nicola Doyle, Cast’s Community Engagement Manager said: "We’re delighted to welcome people of all ages and backgrounds from across Doncaster to join us at Cast for a cup of tea, a scone, and a chance to reflect on the freedoms we all share today.
"It’s a special opportunity to come together as a community while paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of previous generations.”
The event is free, but booking is encouraged- tickets can be booked online: