Doncaster's Cast to host free commemorative VE/VJ Day tea party

Doncaster’s Cast theatre is to stage a free commemorative tea party to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community event will take place on August 30 and has been organised in collaboration with Future Arts Centre’s Our Freedom: Then and Now project.

The event will mark the end of the Second World War in both Europe and Japan in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is a new UK-wide, locally-led arts and creative programme which is producing 60 new pieces of work reflecting on what ‘Our Freedom’ means to local people and their communities.

Cast will; host a VE/VJ Day party.

The event promises a joyous afternoon of remembrance, creativity, and connection, featuring various forms of entertainment, including a short performance by Doncaster People’s Theatre, live drumming from the Citizens of the World drumming group, music from a local singer, filmed poetry from local Primary school children, and live poetry created with the b:friend and Changing Lives charities.

The free event is open to all and will include a community feast. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share!

Nicola Doyle, Cast’s Community Engagement Manager said: "We’re delighted to welcome people of all ages and backgrounds from across Doncaster to join us at Cast for a cup of tea, a scone, and a chance to reflect on the freedoms we all share today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a special opportunity to come together as a community while paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of previous generations.”

The event is free, but booking is encouraged- tickets can be booked online: