Doncaster Wool Market: New bowling, darts and gaming zone to offically open this weekend

The attraction is aimed at visitors of all ages and will add to the wide range of food and drink options on offer following the conversion of the building from traditional market stalls to a leisure and entertainment venue several years ago.

The attraction was given a ‘soft’ launch earlier this month but will kick off offically on Saturday with doors open from 9am and entertainment from 1pm to 10pm.

The new leisure zone offers bowling, darts and shuffleboard.

The Free Press was given a sneak preview of the new attraction which includes a four lane bowling alley, interactive darts boards in a pub-style setting and three shuffleboard tables – where competitors can test their skills on a game similar to Winter Olympics favourite curling.

Reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini were given an exclusive chance to test the games out ahead of the opening.

A retro gaming arcade featuring classics such as Pac Man as well as a dance machine and driving games is set to follow at the end of April.

The duckpin bowling alley, the first of its kind in Doncaster, is similar to traditional ten pin bowling – but with much shorter lanes, pins on ropes rather than freestanding and with smaller balls without finger holes.

Players can simply walk-in and pay to play or book games in advance.

There are also three interactive darts games, where players can try their hand at a traditional game or arrows, or a range of new, family friendly fun games for participants of all skill levels.

The electronic boards are set in a cosy, wood-panelled environment, aimed at replicating a traditional Britiish pub, with colourful carpets and pub stools and tables.

And if that wasn’t enough, visitors can also try their hand at shuffleboard, a game that’s sure to bring out the competitive streak in many!

The game sees opponents sliding discs along a smooth, flat surface with the aim of scoring points – but the game is far trickier than it looks!

The retro gaming arcade will arrive later this year and players will be able to make a night of it, eating and drinking their way around the market’s various dining outlets.

It comes after several changes at the venue, operated by Market Asset Management.

Its brand-new main stage area has already opened and new furniture has been installed, with comfy chairs, couches, and tables - plus some greenery to brighten up customers’ days.

Laura Ellis of MAM said: “Visitors want more than just retail, or food, or leisure activities in isolation.

“They want to visit unique destinations that give them an experience to remember and somewhere they want to visit again.

“So we are delighted that our new leisure zone is now ready, bringing more fun to the market and complement the continued success of the independent street food traders we have here.