Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trio of Doncaster villages will come together next month for a huge annual summer scarecrow festival.

Residents of Barnby Dun, Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe are busy preparing their entries for the event which will take place across the weekend of 31 August and 1 September.

The entry deadline is August 10 and full details of entries and the trail will be released via the event’s Facebook page HERE closer to the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...