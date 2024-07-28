Doncaster villages unite for huge annual summer scarecrow festival
A trio of Doncaster villages will come together next month for a huge annual summer scarecrow festival.
Residents of Barnby Dun, Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe are busy preparing their entries for the event which will take place across the weekend of 31 August and 1 September.
The entry deadline is August 10 and full details of entries and the trail will be released via the event’s Facebook page HERE closer to the time.
Cash prizes and rosettes are up for grabs. Entry details at [email protected]
