Doncaster village's party in the park and road race to return this summer

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
A Doncaster village’s popular summer festival is to return this summer – along with a road race.

Sprotbrough's Party in the Park and Road Race is back for 2025, taking place on the weekend of 14–15 June – with a feast of fun for all the family.

The event, organised with the support of Sprotbrough Scouts and Doncaster Round Table No.7, promises two days of family-friendly activities at New Lane Park, Sprotbrough.

The weekend will begin with the Party in the Park on Saturday 14 June, featuring live music, food and drink stalls, and a vibrant community atmosphere, organisers say.

Sprotbrough Party in the Park is back this summer.

Gates will open at 5pm, and residents are encouraged to bring family and friends to enjoy an evening of entertainment.

On Sunday 15 June, the popular 6.2km Road Race will make its return, beginning at noon.

Open to runners of all ages and abilities, the race will feature prizes across a range of age categories, including a special Father's Day award for the fastest combined dad and child times.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Fastest Male and Female (8–11 years)

Fastest Male and Female (12–15 years)

Fastest Male and Female (16–39 years)

Fastest Male and Female (40–59 years)

Fastest Veteran Male and Female (60+ years)

Fastest Scout

Father's Day Special - Dad + Child

Tickets for both events are on sale now and can be booked online via http://bit.ly/3EAW2eE.

Organisers have also issued a call for local upmarket food vendors interested in trading at the event on Saturday.

Catering opportunities are still available, and any businesses wishing to find out more are encouraged to enquire via Facebook at facebook.com/SprotbroughRoadRace.

Pete Lowes, Vice Chair of Doncaster Round Table, said: "We aim to contribute to our community and raise funds for local causes wherever possible. We're excited to provide manpower to the Scouts to ring these events back - better than ever!"

Event Details:

Location: New Lane Park, Sprotbrough

Party in the Park: Saturday 14 June 2025, from 5:00 PM

Road Race: Sunday 15 June 2025, from 12:00 PM

For further information, ticket sales please visit bit.ly/3EAW2eE - for vendor enquiries, please visit facebook.com/SprotbroughRoadRace.

