Doncaster town to get its own beach as Mexborough by the Sea event returns

If you can’t go to the seaside, bring the seaside to you – and that’s exactly what’s going to happen in one Doncaster area town this weekend, with sand, deckchairs and ice cream.

Mexborough by the Sea will take place on August 30 – with a host of free entertainment and activities for local children and families.

Free activities and attractions will include a helter skelter, face painting, balloon modelling, Patsy’s Fun Show, a sand pit with buckets, spades and deck chairs, live entertainment, a raffle, tombola, ice cream van, food van, stalls and attractions and much, much more.

This year’s popular annual summer event will also celebrate 50 years of Mexborough Indoor Market on the very day it opened its doors on 30 August 1975.

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at 11.30am by Tommy Joyce MBE, former toy trader Gordon Smith and Steve Ryall, recently retired butcher at the market.

The plaque has kindly been supplied and donated by Mick’s Shoe Repairs.

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) treasurer said: “We are really excited to hold our annual summer event and the team of MECi volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver this fantastic community event.

“This year it is fantastic to also celebrate 50 years of Mexborough Indoor Market.

"To mark this milestone occasion, the MECi committee have agreed to fund a number of free activities for local children and families utilising some of our reserves. We are hoping that the sun shines down on us all day like it did last year.”