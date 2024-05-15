Doncaster to host Yorkshire well being and health festival this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster will play host to a huge health and well being festival this summer.

The Yorkshire Health and Well Being Festival will be held at the city’s St Catherine’s House on June 9 and will feature a string of attractions and activities for all ages.

The family fun day out will take place between 10am and 4pm at the venue on Tickhill Road and will include free health and well being workshops, guest talks, well being stalls, therapists and mini therapies.

There will also be free entertainment for children, a circus workshop and free facepainting food stalls and much more.

The event will take place at St Catherine's House in Doncaster.

Organiser Ceri Goode said: “Join us for a day filled with discovery and fun at this health-focused event.

"Dive into captivating workshops and talks led by engaging speakers, explore a world of holistic health and wellness, meditation, laughter yoga, sound baths and more.

“Step into delightful heritage rooms filled with a delightful array of health and wellbeing stalls and discover unique treasures against the beautiful backdrop of St. Catherine's House.

"Indulge in treatments from our festival therapists and enjoy soothing massages and a host of other treatments that will leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed.

50% of ticket proceeds from the Yorkshire Health and Wellbeing Festival will fund a special 3-hour health and wellbeing event exclusively for the first 200 ticket holders.

Facilitated by organisers, Ceri Goode and Neena Rainey, the session promises to be a health-enhancing experience on a date and at a venue to be announced in July.