Doncaster street to host last ever charity fayre this weekend after ten years
The curtain will come down on a Doncaster summer fayre this weekend after ten years.
The Bessacarr Charity Summer Fayre takes place at 51 Middlefield Road on Saturday from noon to 5pm and will raise money for dementia and Alzheimer’s charities.
Entry is free and as well as live entertainment, there will also be a raffle, tombola and stalls selling handbags, jewellery, toys, clothing, cards, books and more.
There will also be food and refreshments including a barbecue, cakes and hot and cold drinks.
