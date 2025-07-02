Doncaster social club to host fundraising race night
A Doncaster club will hold a race night to raise funds in the fight against cancer.
Balby Bridge Social Club will stage the fundraising event at the club in Roberts Road, Balby this Friday, July 4 from 7pm.
Cash from the night’s events will be used to help in the fight against pancreatic cancer, organisers have said.
A spokesperson said: “All are welcome to join a fantastic night raising funds for the fight against cancer.
“It’s not to be missed.”
