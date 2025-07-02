Doncaster social club to host fundraising race night

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
A Doncaster club will hold a race night to raise funds in the fight against cancer.

Balby Bridge Social Club will stage the fundraising event at the club in Roberts Road, Balby this Friday, July 4 from 7pm.

Cash from the night’s events will be used to help in the fight against pancreatic cancer, organisers have said.

A spokesperson said: “All are welcome to join a fantastic night raising funds for the fight against cancer.

“It’s not to be missed.”

