Doncaster social club to host fundraising race night

A Doncaster club will hold a race night to raise funds in the fight against cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balby Bridge Social Club will stage the fundraising event at the club in Roberts Road, Balby this Friday, July 4 from 7pm.

Cash from the night’s events will be used to help in the fight against pancreatic cancer, organisers have said.

A spokesperson said: “All are welcome to join a fantastic night raising funds for the fight against cancer.

“It’s not to be missed.”