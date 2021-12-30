Wellness

Doncaster: Seven relaxing spas and massage parlours

During these cold winter months, why not treat yourself to some pampering?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:35 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out Doncaster’s greatest spas and massage parlours and compiled them into this list.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Lakeside Beauty

Lakeside Beauty, 8 Thorne Road, Doncaster, DN1 2HS. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 79 Google Reviews).

2. Aphrodite Day Spa

Aphrodite Day Spa, Hollin House, Station Road, Carcroft, Doncaster, DN6 8DB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 94 Google Reviews).

3. Smile Thai Massage Therapy

Smile Thai Massage Therapy, 23 Nether Hall Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2PH. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 207 Google Reviews).

4. Tranquillity Spa for Health and Beauty

Tranquillity Spa for Health and Beauty, 37 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster, DN5 0AA. Rating: 5/5 (based on 21 Google Reviews).

