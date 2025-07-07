Doncaster scare park unveils creepy hotel as "most terrifying" attraction ever
Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, chose American Independence Day to unveil the new Shellton Motel – a slice of Americana where you can check in any time you like...but you can never leave…
A spokesperson said: “The wait is over. This 4th of July, we’re lighting up the sky and the nightmares with the spine-tingling announcement of our newest horror masterpiece…
“Opening this Halloween season as part of our 2025 scare lineup, Shellton Motel marks a chilling new chapter in the Doncaster Fear Factory legacy and our most ambitious scare experience to date.
“This isn’t just another haunted house. It’s a full-throttle descent into a cursed, decaying roadside motel where guests check in… but what checks out is another story entirely.”
The two-storey motel façade with fully immersive staging includes 18 smell machines, 28 live scare actors and show-controlled lighting and audio FX.
There will also be an aattched themed food outlet to continue the storyline beyond the screams.
The spokesperson added: “Every square foot is soaked in story, atmosphere, and dread, a fully immersive maze where nothing is as it seems.
“The Shellton Motel will dominate our 2025 offering. We’re calling this our “American Era” and there’s no better date than July 4th to kick it all off. Get ready to enter the Shellton Motel. You might not leave the same.
“Stay tuned. Stay terrified.”
