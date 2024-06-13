Doncaster RSPCA to celebrate society's 200th birthday with family fun day this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to celebrate the RSPCA’s 200th birthday – with a big party celebration in Doncaster this weekend.

Animal lovers and four-legged friends can join the celebrations this Saturday June 15 as the RSPCA holds a birthday party like no other to celebrate its 200th anniversary with a host of events across England and Wales including Doncaster.

Families from across South Yorkshire are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day which will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch will be hosting a One Fun Day complete with a dog show at its South Yorkshire Animal Centre in Bawtry.

Doncaster RSPCA will host a family fun day this weekend.

There will be lots of stalls and lots of entertainment for children including fairground rides and much more.

The dog show will include six fun classes. There will also be dog agility and more information can be found on their Facebook page.

The event will be one of more than 70 events, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 15.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - but this year it is extra special because the charity is celebrating its 200th anniversary - with the actual birthday day being on Sunday 16 June.

A spokesperson said: “So by taking part in One Fun Day - and celebrating on our birthday - you can ensure you will have a weekend to remember.”

It also gives people and communities the chance to come together to support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event at the centre in Bawtry is one to remember.

Sarah Jenkins from the branch said: “It’s incredible to think that our charity has been helping animals for 200 years - making us the oldest animal welfare charity in the world.

“This is such an amazing feat and one that we can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event at our centre.

“We know the day will be one to remember and we can’t wait for people to join us in our celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals at our South Yorkshire Animal Centre.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.

“It’s amazing really how far the charity has come since 1824 - when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.”