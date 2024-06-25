Doncaster residents club together for garden sale trail with variety of stalls this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of two Doncaster suburbs are clubbing together for a garden sale trail with a wide variety of stalls this weekend.

Homes in Wheatley and Wheatley Hills will be opening their front gardens on June 29 for the event which will take place from 10am to 2pm.

Visitors will be able to go from home to home on the trail with stalls selling items such as cakes and bakes, crochet and knitted goods, holistic and spiritual gifts, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, games, toys and more.

There will be four separate shorter trails with people able to visit as many houses as they wish in any order. A map is also being produced so participants will be able to tick off homes they have visited.

TRAIL 140 Jubilee Road23 St Mary's Road37 Axholme Road40 Axholme Road11 Lifford Road114 Wentworth Road

TRAIL 2

17 Hawke Road19 Hawke Road32 Hawke Road31 Hardy Road52 Hardy Road55 Hardy Road

44 Lincoln Road57 Lichfield Road309a Beckett Road

TRAIL 3

41 Chelmsford Drive

77 Gloucester Road

301 Thorne Road

303 Thorne Road

8 Bristol Grove

12 Bristol Grove

14a Bristol Grove

16 Bristol Grove

19 Bristol Grove

29a Bristol Grove

10 Exeter Road

20 Coventry Grove

5 Crossways

6 Crossways

TRAIL 454 Central Boulevard79 Oakhill Road40 Sandall Rise

7 Sandcliffe Road

8 Parkstone Way