Doncaster residents club together for garden sale trail with variety of stalls this weekend
Homes in Wheatley and Wheatley Hills will be opening their front gardens on June 29 for the event which will take place from 10am to 2pm.
Visitors will be able to go from home to home on the trail with stalls selling items such as cakes and bakes, crochet and knitted goods, holistic and spiritual gifts, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, games, toys and more.
There will be four separate shorter trails with people able to visit as many houses as they wish in any order. A map is also being produced so participants will be able to tick off homes they have visited.
TRAIL 140 Jubilee Road23 St Mary's Road37 Axholme Road40 Axholme Road11 Lifford Road114 Wentworth Road
TRAIL 2
17 Hawke Road19 Hawke Road32 Hawke Road31 Hardy Road52 Hardy Road55 Hardy Road
44 Lincoln Road57 Lichfield Road309a Beckett Road
TRAIL 3
41 Chelmsford Drive
77 Gloucester Road
301 Thorne Road
303 Thorne Road
8 Bristol Grove
12 Bristol Grove
14a Bristol Grove
16 Bristol Grove
19 Bristol Grove
29a Bristol Grove
10 Exeter Road
20 Coventry Grove
5 Crossways
6 Crossways
TRAIL 454 Central Boulevard79 Oakhill Road40 Sandall Rise
7 Sandcliffe Road
8 Parkstone Way
A spokesperson said: “We're all very excited as this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.”
