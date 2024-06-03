Doncaster Ramblers tackle High Burnham and East Lound

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 21 ramblers were present for this morning walk starting at St Nicholas Church at Haxey. The group assembled in the Church Hall car park.

The leader provided the usual briefing including details of the route. Shortly after 1000 we started our walk turning right as we left the church hall driveway. We walked through the centre of Haxey before utilising a footpath taking us out of Haxey in a northerly direction. Paths were dry and in a good condition.

The group reassembled before a flight of steps, just after a bridge, took us down onto a former railway line, now a most pleasant tree lined walkway. Good progress was made from here as the path was wide and level. Before long we were at the spot where we were to take our morning break.

After the group were suitably refreshed we made our way on a good track to Low Burnham. The walk went through the village before turning left over a stile onto another footpath.

Narrow

This was narrow at first but soon became wider and therefore easier. The few buildings of High Burnham were visible on the right up a hill. Our path was easy to follow. There were a few well defined left and right turns and eventually we were at the top of the hill at High Burnham.

The leader pointed out East Lound, where we were heading next, visible to the left down a hill. Another brief stop was made here before the group set off initially down the hill towards East Lound. The hill levelled out as we approached East Lound. A walk along the path by the main road through the village allowed the group to view the various buildings which make up East Lound.

Tea break

A right turn, near where the buildings were ending, allowed access to more good tracks towards Haxey. Shortly Haxey church was visible again ahead. As we were approaching Haxey we used some steps to descend onto a former railway line (the same line as we were on the trackbed of earlier).

A left turn at the bottom of the steps took us in a southerly direction to the end of the trail by a road. By turning right here it is a short distance through Haxey centre back to the Church Hall. Thanks are due to St Nicholas Church for allowing us to park at the Church Hall and to open the hall in order for the group to use the facilities. Thanks also to Rob for back marking. David Horne 30.05.

