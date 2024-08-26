Doncaster Ramblers Press Release – Hartington Figure of Eight Saturday, 24th August 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come rain or shine there will always be some-one willing and able to lead a walk in Derbyshire

Five walkers set out on this nine-mile figure of eight route from Hartington, on a cool, overcast day. The village is known for its historical cheese-making and picturesque limestone buildings. Temperatures were around 15°C, with intermittent light rain.

A gentle climb out of the village, offered views of the surrounding limestone hills. The area lies in the Peak District, famous for its rolling hills and dry-stone walls. From Hartington, the group walked towards Sheen, a small village mentioned in the Domesday Book, passing through fields and quiet lanes typical of the Derbyshire countryside.

The route continued to Brund and then to Hulme End where the walkers stopped for elevenses. Holme End is a small hamlet near the River Manifold. This river is notable for disappearing underground in some places due to the region's unique karst landscape.

Climbing out of the valley to reach Warslow for lunch, where there were wonderful views towards Ecton Hill, with the overcast sky creating a moody atmosphere over the landscape. Blackberries were picked.

Continuing, one short period of heavy rain saw the walkers sheltering beneath a tree. The walk passed through the hamlet of Townend before looping back towards Hartington.

Despite the grey skies and occasional rain, it was a rewarding walk through some of the Peak District's most charming countryside.

Many thanks to Carol and Nigel for leading this lovely walk.

A M Gibson

